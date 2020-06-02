Blood donation by Mysuru Excise Department
COVID-19, News

Blood donation by Mysuru Excise Department

June 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of COVID-19 crisis, patients of Mysuru who are suffering from other diseases require blood and its component for which donors were scarce and voluntary blood donation camps could not be arranged in this period. Responding to this, the Mysuru Excise Department came forward to donate blood for the needy patients. 

This noble initiative was led by K.S. Murali, Excise DC, Mysuru. Around 35 donors from Excise Department, Carlsberg Breweries and Jade Garden Hotel donated blood.

The blood donation was organised in Jade Garden Hotel with all the necessary precautions.

Dr. B.S. Manjunath and team from K.R. Hospital Blood Bank collected the blood and the same will be used for patients in K.R. Hospital.

During this event, Excise JC B. Madesh, Jade Garden Hotel MD and Executive Member of Young Indians Bharath Devarajappa, Excise Union President P. Raghavendra, H.G. Mohan, Excise Officers and staff, along with employees of Carlsberg Breweries and Jade Garden Hotel were present.

The donors received appreciation certificate from K.R. Hospital Blood Bank.

