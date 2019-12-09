Doctors present Geeth Gaatha Chal-19

December 9, 2019

Mysuru: City doctors proved their musical prowess yet again in their annual Geeth Gaatha Chal… last evening at Kalamandira auditorium rendering lilting melodies of Kannada and Hindi movies of yesteryears with dances accompanying a few songs.

The programme commenced with Dr.M.S. Natashekhar, rendering Karunada thayi sada Chinmayi from the movie Naanu Nanna Hendthi. Dr. Preethi Prabhu sang Kuhu Kuhu with Sparsha Shenoy dancing to the tune.

Continuing, Dr. A.L. Hemalatha rendered Baanallu neene bhuviyallu neene followed by Neele Gagan by Dr. P.A. Kushalappa, Moodala maneya muthina neerina by Dr. Snehashree Nirmal Kumar, Waqt ne kiya by Dr. Sushma Krishnamurthy and Piya bina by Dr. Amrutha Upadhya.

LILTING MUSICAL EVENING: Doctor-singers (from left) Dr. M.S. Natashekhar, Dr. Preethi Prabhu, Dr. P.A. Kushalappa and Dr. A.L. Hemalatha enthralling the audience at Kalamandira.

In the duet session, Dr. Natashekhar and Varsha rendered Mera pyar bhi tho hai followed by Vaadha Karo by Dr. Somnath Vasudev – Dr. Seethalaxmi Somanath couple, Jaane man jaane man by Dr. Kushalappa and Dr. Hemalatha and many more.

Doctors S.K. Ghori, G.D. Ravikumar and Kushalappa danced to the song Hey apna dil sung by Dr. U. Ganesh Rao.

Wearing a red cap, holding a flag and beating a cymbal Dr. Ghori entered the stage singing a patriotic song getting a thunderous applause from the audience. Dr. U.G. Shenoy, M. Prithvi Shankar – Ranjitha couple, Dr. R.L. Varsha, Sparsha Shenoy and Apoorva Natashekhar also enthralled the gathering.

Dr. M.S. Bhaskar melodiously rendered Srirama Sankeerthane, a composition of Tulasidas.

A section of audience at the auditorium.

As the auditorium was jam-packed, many who could not get seats enjoyed the show watching on the giant screen installed at the lobby. The 19th edition of the musical event was sponsored by Industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy and Kusuma Shenoy. On the occasion, Wellness expert Dr. B.R. Pai and Dr. M.S. Bhaskar were felicitated. The show was excellently compered by Syed Aftab Ahmed.

A group photo of the chief guests and organisers with the Geeth Gaatha Chal Musical Ensemble.

Geeth Gaatha Chal Founder-Patron Dr. C. Umesh Kamath and others were present.



