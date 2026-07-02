‘Doctors truly akin to God’  

July 2, 2026

Three new courses launched and Doctors feted on National Doctor’s Day at JSS AHER

Mysuru: Minister for Urban Development and District in-Charge Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said that the doctors who save the lives of patients during emergency truly embody the phrase ‘Vaidyo Narayano Hari.’

He was addressing the gathering during the launch of the new training courses and National Doctor’s Day celebrations by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) at Sri Rajendra Centenary auditorium at JSS Hospital premises, M.G. Road, in city yesterday. The new courses launched are: Executive Development for Growth & Excellence (EDGE); Global Institute for Future Technologies (GIFT) and AI in Indian Health Care.

Dr. Yathindra said, the analogy drawn by our ancestors between the doctors and the God is correct, as the doctors using all their expertise treat the patients and save their lives. The technology nowadays is moving at a rapid pace, especially the AI with the field of medicine not being an exception. Hence, it is essential to train the manpower in health sector on AI, he suggested.

Earlier, NITI Aayog Member Dr. R. Balasubramaniam said, with AI bringing remarkable changes in several fields, we should turn the same into opportunities rather than treating it as an hurdle. The threat of lakhs of people losing their jobs is looming large, instead they should be equipped with new skills and prepare them for the next level. However, it is not an easy job, he said.

Doctors felicitated

The following five doctors were felicitated on account of National Doctor’s Day celebrations: Dr. Srinath (General Medicine), Dr. Manjunath (Nephrology), Dr. Babu (ENT), Dr. Sudha (Radiology) and Dr. Subramanya (Rheumatology).

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the event. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS AHER Vice-Chancellor Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. C.P. Madhu and JSS Medical College Vice-Principal Dr. Vikram Patil were present.