Dog thieves still on the prowl in Mysuru

January 7, 2020

One of the two missing pets found

Mysuru/Mysore: With the rising cases of dognapping in city, it seems that the city’s pets need protection, instead of them providing security to their owners.

Dog owners have to be very careful in taking care of their pets and not allow it go outside alone to attend nature’s call as dog thieves are still on the prowl in city with two more dogs — a Golden Retriever and a Beagle — reported missing from Ramakrishnanagar and Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd Phase. Luckily, the owner of the Golden Retriever, found his pet on Saturday at Sharadadevinagar.

Nirup, a mobile app developer and a resident of Ramakrishnanagar ‘H’ Block, told SOM that his four-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever, named Guldu, went missing on Dec.29 at about 7.30 pm, when it was let out to attend nature’s call.

He further said that he received a message a few days later with the photo of Guldu on his WhatsApp stating that the dog was with a stranger at Ramakrishnanagar. In fact, it was the stranger who had uploaded the photo of Guldu to a group on WhatsApp stating that the dog was found. Nirup soon called the cell phone number, from which he had received the photo of Guldu, collected the address of the stranger and went to his house.

Upon enquiring the stranger, Nirup was told that he (stranger) found Guldu fighting with a pack of stray dogs on Dec.29 night and hence, he rescued it, brought it to his house and uploaded the photo to the WhatsApp group. The stranger also told Nirup that two persons, claiming to be the owners, came and took the dog away.

As the stranger had not collected the details of those who had taken away Guldu, Nirup lodged a complaint with Kuvempunagar Police.

But on Jan. 4, 2020, Nirup got a call from the stranger, who told him (Nirup) that he (stranger) received a call from an unknown caller who told him that a dog resembling Guldu was roaming near a park at Sharadadevinagar. Soon, Nirup rushed to Sharadadevinagar and found Guldu near the park at about 2.30 pm and brought it home.

A happy Nirup said that he would get Guldu microchipped soon and will never let him out of sight.

In another case, Anjali, a retired advertisement professional, is not lucky like Nirup as her pet Beagle, named Bingley, which went missing on Jan. 5 at about 8 pm from Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd phase, is still not found.

She told SOM that 11-year-old Bingley is a lab released dog (it was used as a testing dog at a pharmaceutical company) which she had adopted in 2016.

Stating that Bingley is afraid of traffic, people and other animals, Anjali said that she has announced a reward of Rs.5,000 for finding Bingley, hoping that she would get back her pet.

Anyone having any information about Bingley, may contact Anjali on Mob: 99452-70021.

Microchipped and neutered pets have lower chances of getting abducted: B.P. Manjunath



President of Canine Club of Mysore, B.P. Manjunath, speaking to SOM, said that there are two reasons why anyone would abduct a dog — One is to sell them, another is to force breed them to get more dogs for selling. He further said that if pet owners get their dogs microchipped and neutered, the chances of pet dogs getting abducted would be low and added that some breeds, popularised by celebrities or commercials, can fetch thousands of rupees in the black market for dog thieves and illegal breeders were taking advantage of this.

