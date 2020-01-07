Centre gives State Rs.1,800 crore for flood relief
News

Centre gives State Rs.1,800 crore for flood relief

January 7, 2020

Bengaluru: The Union Government, yesterday released the second instalment of Rs. 1,870 crore for Karnataka, four days after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made an appeal during PM Modi’s visit to Tumakuru for immediate grant of flood relief.

The approval came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works in all flood-affected States and approved the fund release under the National Disaster Response Funds (NDRF).

The second instalment of relief comes four months after the Centre had handed Rs. 1,200 crore from NDRF for the flood-ravaged State. This could be the final relief from the Centre as NDRF rules do not allow the Government to release more than Rs. 3,000 crore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching