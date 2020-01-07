Centre gives State Rs.1,800 crore for flood relief

January 7, 2020

Bengaluru: The Union Government, yesterday released the second instalment of Rs. 1,870 crore for Karnataka, four days after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made an appeal during PM Modi’s visit to Tumakuru for immediate grant of flood relief.

The approval came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works in all flood-affected States and approved the fund release under the National Disaster Response Funds (NDRF).

The second instalment of relief comes four months after the Centre had handed Rs. 1,200 crore from NDRF for the flood-ravaged State. This could be the final relief from the Centre as NDRF rules do not allow the Government to release more than Rs. 3,000 crore.

