Stone quarrying banned in Mandya district (KRS)

January 7, 2020

Mandya: With many organisations, intellectuals and the farming community making fervent appeals to ban stone quarrying in the vicinity of KRS Dam and Pandavapura taluk, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh on Monday said that stone quarrying in the vicinity of KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of the district has been wholly banned.

Briefing reporters here yesterday, Dr. Venkatesh said that there were 36 stone quarrying units operating in the vicinity of KRS and a ban was imposed earlier. But the quarry owners succeeded in bringing a stay to the ban from the Court, following which they continued with quarrying. Following complaints of illegal and indiscreet quarrying, a team of more than 25 top officials raided the quarry sites, when gross violation of rules was discovered in most of the units.

The District Administration, taking note of the threat posed by stone quarrying to KRS Dam, has ordered closure of Quarry units and imposed ban orders.

Subsequent to the ban, tight Police security has been provided around all stone quarrying units, he said. Pointing out that the ban has been imposed in 5km radius of KRS Dam, the DC said that the administration is considering extending the ban to 10 km radius in the coming days as a measure to safeguard the stability of the dam.

Bebi Mutt Seer gets threats

Even as the District Administration declared complete ban on stone quarrying in the vicinity of KRS Dam, Bebi Mutt Seer Sri Gurusiddeshwara Swamiji, who spearheaded the agitation to stop stone quarrying, is said to have received threats from some quarry owners, who are angry over the ban.

The supporters of quarry owners, who visited Sriramayogeshwara Mutt atop Bebi Betta on Sunday evening, are said to have verbally abused the Seer and also threatened him.

Sri Gurusideshwara Swamiji had on Friday complained to the DC blaming rampant stone quarrying around Bebi Betta for the collapse of two pillars and damage to a wall of the Mutt.

