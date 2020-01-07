Stone quarrying banned in Mandya district (KRS)
News

Stone quarrying banned in Mandya district (KRS)

January 7, 2020

Mandya: With many organisations, intellectuals and the farming community making fervent appeals to ban stone quarrying in the vicinity of KRS Dam and Pandavapura taluk, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh on Monday said that stone quarrying in the vicinity of KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of the district has been wholly banned.

Briefing reporters here yesterday, Dr. Venkatesh said that there were 36 stone quarrying units operating in the vicinity of KRS  and a ban was imposed earlier. But the quarry owners succeeded in bringing a stay to the ban from the Court, following which they continued with quarrying. Following complaints of illegal and indiscreet quarrying, a team of more than 25 top officials raided the quarry sites, when gross violation of rules was discovered in most of the units. 

The District Administration, taking note of the threat posed by stone quarrying to KRS Dam, has ordered closure of Quarry units and imposed ban orders.

Subsequent to the ban, tight Police security has been provided around all stone quarrying units, he said. Pointing out that the ban has been imposed in 5km radius of KRS Dam, the DC said that the administration is considering extending the ban to 10 km radius in the coming days as a measure to safeguard the stability of the dam.

Bebi Mutt Seer gets threats

Even as the District Administration declared complete ban on stone        quarrying in the vicinity of KRS Dam, Bebi Mutt Seer Sri Gurusiddeshwara Swamiji, who spearheaded the agitation to stop stone quarrying, is said to have received threats from some quarry owners, who are angry over the ban. 

READ ALSO  Mandya farmers demand release of water to canals

The supporters of quarry owners, who visited Sriramayogeshwara Mutt atop Bebi Betta on Sunday evening, are said to have verbally abused the Seer and also threatened him.

Sri Gurusideshwara Swamiji had on Friday complained to the DC blaming rampant stone quarrying around Bebi Betta for the collapse of two pillars and damage to a wall of the Mutt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching