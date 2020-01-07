TruJet to operate Mysuru- Belagavi flight from Jan. 17

January 7, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: TruJet will be operating daily flight service between Mysuru and Belagavi from Jan. 17.

The flight will leave Belagavi at 9.35 am and will land at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru at 11 am. The same flight will take off from Mandakalli Airport at 11.20 am and will arrive at Belagavi Airport at 12.45 pm, according to R. Manjunath, Director of Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru who added that people travelling to Kolhapur can take this flight as the connecting flight to Kolhapur will take off from Belagavi Airport at 1.05 pm. Kolhapur is 30 minutes travel from Belagavi Airport by flight, he said.

