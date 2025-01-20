Donald Trump to take oath as 47th US President today

January 20, 2025

Washington: On Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, US President Joe Biden will officially transfer power to President-elect Donald Trump during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump will then begin his second term as the 47th President of the United States. As per the 20th Amendment, the presidential term ends at noon, and the president-elect is sworn in shortly after.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony is set to begin at 12 pm Eastern time and 10.30 pm IST. However, activities will kick off earlier in the morning as the Trump couple is expected to attend a service at St. John’s Church in Washington.

While Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, appointed by Trump in 2018, will administer the oath to Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

Due to cold weather, the swearing-in ceremony and other proceedings have been moved indoors, marking a historic shift in tradition and will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda, the first time since 1985, when Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration was moved indoors due to frigid weather.

Trump also cancelled the traditional parade. Instead, guests have been invited to view the proceedings at Capital One Arena, where Trump plans to join them following the ceremony.

After the swearing-in, Trump is expected to head directly to the Oval Office, where he has announced plans to sign a series of executive orders on key policy areas, including immigration, economic reform, and government restructuring.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony. During the visit, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as well as some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.