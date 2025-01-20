Over 30 passengers injured as KSRTC bus topples on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Over 30 passengers injured as KSRTC bus topples on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

January 20, 2025

Mandya: As many as 33 passengers were injured when a KSRTC bus proceeding from Chamarajanagar to Bengaluru toppled on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Rudrakshipura in Maddur this morning.

The KSRTC bus (KA-10-F-0520), which left Chamarajanagar today morning, was proceeding on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway towards Bengaluru. When the bus was passing Rudrakshipura in Maddur taluk at about 8.45 am, the bus driver lost control of the bus, which hit the road divider and toppled injuring the passengers.

Passersby, who rushed to the help, shifted the injured to Maddur Government Hospital. Two passengers, who had sustained serious injuries, have been shifted to MIMS Hospital in Mandya.

Meanwhile, Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who was on his way to Mandya, visited the spot and collected information about the accident. He then instructed the officials concerned to take immediate steps to provide treatment to the passengers.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, who visited Maddur Taluk Hospital, enquired about the health of the injured passengers and instructed the officials to shift the injured passengers to MIMS Hospital in Mandya and private hospital if needed. The DC also instructed the KSRTC officials to take care of the medical expenses of injured passengers if they are admitted to private hospital.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheik Tanveer Asif, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mohan, KSRTC District Controller Nagaraju and others accompanied the DC.

