Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru from Feb. 10

January 20, 2025

Show open to public on Feb. 13, 14

Bengaluru: The 15th edition of Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, Aero India 2025, is all set to take place at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from Feb. 10 to 14, 2025.

With the theme, ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, the event promises to provide a platform for forging global partnerships, highlighting indigenous advancements, and accelerating the indigenisation process in the aerospace sector.

The first three days (Feb. 10, 11 and 12) will focus on business activities, while the last two days (Feb. 13 and 14) will be open to the public, allowing attendees to witness exhilarating air displays and static exhibitions of various military platforms from the aerospace sector.

Aero India 2025 will feature a curtain raiser event, an inaugural ceremony, a Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round Table, and an iDEX start-up event. Dynamic air shows and an expansive exhibition area showcasing India’s aerospace capabilities will further highlight the event’s importance.

The Defence Ministers’ Conclave, focused on the theme ‘BRIDGE – Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’, will be an important event aimed at fostering strategic partnerships and international cooperation.

A series of bilateral meetings will take place between top defence officials from India and friendly nations, focusing on enhancing defence and aerospace ties. The CEOs’ Round Table will offer foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) a chance to explore manufacturing opportunities in India, with global CEOs and key domestic players in the aerospace and defence sectors participating.

Make-in-India highlight

A major highlight of the event will be the India Pavilion, which will showcase India’s commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, demonstrating indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, cutting-edge technologies, and prospects. The iDEX pavilion will spotlight the growing role of Indian start-ups in the aerospace sector, showcasing their state-of-the-art technologies and innovations.

Visitors can also look forward to thrilling aerobatic displays and live technology demonstrations that will bring modern aerospace platforms to life. The event will host a series of seminars focusing on key themes within the aerospace and defence sectors.

Aero India has become a premier global aerospace exhibition since its inception in 1996, with Bengaluru hosting 14 successful editions. The 2023 edition saw over 700,000 visitors, dignitaries from 98 countries, 809 exhibitors, and significant business partnerships, including MoUs, product launches, and technology transfers valued at over Rs 75,000 crore.

Aero India 2025 is set to surpass these achievements and promises to be an even grander spectacle of innovation, collaboration, and growth in the aerospace sector.