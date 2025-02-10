Aero India 2025 takes flight in Bengaluru: Defence Minister inaugurates Asia’s largest Air Show

February 10, 2025

Bengaluru, Feb. 10 (Agencies)- The much-anticipated 15th edition of ‘Aero India,’ billed as Asia’s largest Air Show, began this morning at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence, this biennial event attracts aviation and defence enthusiasts from across the globe. Spread over five days, the first three days (Feb. 10-12) are reserved for business delegates, while the last two days (Feb. 13-14) will be open to the public.

Inaugurating the mega event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised India’s commitment to boosting defence manufacturing and exports.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Karnataka Dy. CM D.K. Shivakumar waving at the crowd during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru this morning. Picture right shows the Surya Kiran aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force showcasing its skills at the Air Show.





“India, the world’s largest arms importer, is modernising its military and ramping up domestic defence production to counter China’s growing military strength in South Asia,” Singh stated.

“Domestic defence manufacturing is set to cross Rs. 1.25 trillion ($14.24 billion) by March 2025 and defence exports will surpass Rs. 210 billion, marking a record high. “We are fully committed to significantly increasing these numbers in the coming years,” Singh added.

New Delhi is also looking to explore joint production deals and secure major military contracts during this edition of Aero India. The event has drawn participation from over 150 foreign companies, with Defence Ministers and representatives from 30 countries expected to attend.

Among the star attractions are two fifth-generation stealth fighter jets: Russia’s Su-57 and Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II. “The inclusion of both the Su-57 and F-35 highlights India’s emergence as a key hub for global defence and aerospace collaboration,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

Historic Tejas flight by Army and Air Force Chiefs

Ahead of the event last evening, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh took to the skies in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, marking a historic first.

This rare joint flight underscored the growing synergy between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. “It was the best moment of my life,” said General Dwivedi, recalling his flight with his long-time course mate, Air Chief Marshal Singh.

“If he had met me earlier, I might have chosen the Air Force. I’ve always said that had I joined the Air Force, I would have been a fighter pilot. From today, Singh is also my guru. I truly admire the challenges that Air Force pilots take on. It’s a great start for Aero India 2025,” Dwivedi added.