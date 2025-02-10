3-day Kumbha Mela begins at T. Narasipur

February 10, 2025

Devotees take holy dip at the confluence of River Cauvery, Kapila & Spatika Sarovara

Mysuru: Even as lakhs of devotees from across the globe continue to visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, thousands of devotees from various parts of Karnataka and country are expected to visit the holy town of T. Narasipur to take part in the three-day 13th Kumbha Mela, held once in every three years, that began this morning.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy inspecting the arrangements at T. Narasipur ahead of the inauguration of three-day Kumbha Mela this morning. He was accompanied by SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, who is also the Kumbha Mela Nodal Officer and other officials.

The rituals began with Sri Jayendra Puri Mahaswamiji of Sri Kailash Ashrama Mahasamsthana, Bengaluru; Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Somanatheshwara Swamiji and Kaginele Mutt Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Purushothamanandapuri Swamiji hoisting the flag at the confluence of River Cauvery, Kapila and Spatika Sarovara, a mythical lake or spring, also named Gupta Gamini, this afternoon. Later, the Seers travelled to the middle of the river, where a garuda kamba with statue of Nandeeshwara has been installed, and offered special pujas to mark the commencement of the Kumbha Mela.

Devotees including Seers of various Mutts, politicians among others will be visiting T. Narasipur to take a holy dip in the confluence for the next three days. Though the Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur is held once in three years, this year is being held after a gap of six years. The 2022 Kumbha Mela was not held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Picture shows Sri Jayendra Puri Mahaswamiji of Sri Kailash Ashrama Mahasamsthana, Bengaluru; Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Somanatheshwara Swamiji and Kaginele Mutt, Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Purushothamanandapuri Swamiji travelling on a boat to inaugurate the Kumbha Mela.

Kumbha Mela rituals began with special puja at Sri Agastheshwara Temple and Sri Gunja Narasimhaswamy Temple as early as 5.30 am this morning. Devotees, who are arriving since early morning, were seen visiting the temples after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangama.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, who is also the Kumbha Mela Nodal Officer, visited the bathing ghats to inspect the arrangements being made for VIPs and devotees.

The District Administration has four boats from Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna to ferry VIPs and Seers of various Mutts to the middle of the river to offer special pujas. This apart, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services has also stationed motor boats near the Triveni Sangama. Police personnel have been deployed at various vantage points to keep a close watch on the proceedings.

The Administration has installed barricades in the river to avoid devotees from venturing into deep waters. With the three-day Kumbha Mela having commenced from today, the water level at the Triveni Sangama has increased with authorities releasing water into the river from the Kabini dam. Announcements are also being made at the bathing ghats not to use soaps and shampoos and also to not litter waste and clothes into the river.

The authorities have formed different teams at all bathing ghats to clear clothes and the floating weeds from river. Temporary changing rooms and mobile toilets have been set up at various points for the convenience of devotees. The authorities have made arrangements for separate entry and exit points to avoid commotion and possible stampede near the bathing ghats.

1,200 Cops deployed

The District Police have made adequate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur. Speaking to media persons, SP N. Vishnuvardhana said that more than 1,200 Police personnel had been deployed at T. Narasipur to keep a tight vigil on three-day proceedings.

“A total of 4 Additional SPs, 11 Dy.SPs, 27 Circle Inspectors, 45 Sub-Inspectors, along with four platoons of KSRP and DAR have been deployed at T. Narasipur to keep a close watch and avoid untoward incidents,” he added.

The Police have made separate parking arrangements for vehicles coming from Chamarajanagar and Mysuru.