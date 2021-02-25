Addiction to lavish lifestyle: SSLC rank student turns ATM thief

February 25, 2021

Buys bike worth Rs. 1.27 lakh; Stays at Lalitha Mahal Hotel from ill-gotten money

T. Narasipur: A 22-year-old PUC dropout, who turned into a thief targeting elderly customers and villagers at ATM centres, was arrested by T. Narasipur Town Police yesterday. Police have recovered several cards from him.

Interestingly, the youth scored 590 out of 600 in SSLC, discontinued his studies midway in II PU and had taken to crime. Police said that after finding an easy way of making money, the youth led a lavish life and even stayed at the plush Lalitha Mahal Hotel in Mysuru from the ill-gotten money.

The arrested youth is Biligiri alias Raju, a resident of Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar District. He was staying at Srinivasa Lodge in T. Narasipur and was cheating the elderly and people with rural background who came to ATMs to withdraw cash.

According to Police, Raju targeted persons with little or no knowledge of withdrawing money from ATMs. He used to lay in wait at ATMs, offer help in withdrawing money and got to know their security PIN number. After withdrawing money, he handed over a duplicate card while retaining the original. He then withdrew money from ATM within 24 hours before the customer blocks the card.

In some cases, he told his targets that cash was not coming from ATM and handed over duplicate cards to them. He later went to some other ATMs and withdrew cash from the PIN number he had memorised.

Raju was arrested based on a complaint filed by Muthu, a retired Sericulture Department employee and a resident of Gopalapura village. He had complained that Rs. 2.38 lakh was withdrawn from his account on different dates at different ATMs. The Police then got clues from public about Raju who was lurking near ATMs.

Police then scanned CCTV visuals from ATMs and found a common link in Raju withdrawing cash many times. The Police then picked him up for questioning and he confessed to have withdrawn Rs. 2.38 lakh from Muthu’s account.

Of the Rs. 2.38 lakh cash, Raju purchased a Pulsar bike worth Rs. 1.27 lakh and splurged the rest of the money and had Rs. 20,000 balance.

Raju told the Police that he was addicted to lavish lifestyle and had no means to fund the luxury and as such, he took to crime.

He also told the Police that he used to visit Mysuru frequently and stayed at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

Raju has been produced before a Court that has handed him over to judicial custody.

Town Police Sub-Inspector Manju led the investigating team comprising staff Pacchegowda, Ramesh, Ravi and Mahadev.