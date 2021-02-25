Phase-3 vaccine drive from March 1: Natl. Health Mission Director holds meeting with District Officers

February 25, 2021

Doctor’s certificate must for people with comorbidities to get free vaccination

Mysore/Mysuru: Following Union Government’s decision to launch Phase-3 vaccination drive covering 60-plus citizens and above 45 years of age with comorbidities from Mar. 1, a video-conference was held this morning to discuss arrangements to be made in the district.

Dr. Arundati, Mission Director, National Health Mission and Dr. Rajani, Deputy Director (Immunisation), held an online meeting with District Health Officers and informed them about the Central Government’s decision on vaccination. The duo said this would be an important stage with more number of people who are vulnerable to Coronavirus. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) report, around 8 percent of Karnataka population was above 60 years.

They instructed the Officers to keep ready the list of both Government and Private Hospitals in the District as the drive will be held in coordination with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. The number of doctors, nurses, health volunteers and para-medics available in those facilities should be kept ready for mass inoculation. All empanelled hospitals must be roped in to reach out to beneficiaries.

The District Health Department must take the responsibility of training a good number of vaccinators as five persons were needed for each booth. They should be trained to deal with beneficiaries who develop side effects after vaccination.

Dr. Arundati and Dr. Rajani pointed out that persons with comorbidities have to produce certificate from doctors about their ailments or else they will not be given vaccine free of cost. This is to prevent misuse of facility by some people under the garb of suffering from lifestyle diseases like blood pressure or diabetes.

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and COVID-19 Immunisation Officer said, according to data of 2019-20, the district has 3,04,464 persons above 60 years of age; around 3,85,156 in the age group of 41 years to 50 years, and 2,51,432 persons between the age group of 51 years and 60 years. But, no data was available regarding people with comorbidities. The immediate task before the District Health Department was to prepare a list of people with comorbidities and that will be possible through letters from doctors. “We will start computing details of such persons from today itself,” he added.