Legislature Session begins: Govt. Planning to truncate Session to three days

September 21, 2020

Bengaluru: The eight-day scheduled Monsoon Legislature Session spanning 10 days began at Vidhana Soudha this morning amidst speculations that the ruling BJP Government, taking cue from the Centre’s decision to end the ongoing Parliament Session in New Delhi early due to alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, has planned to curtail the Session to just three days.

The Session is originally scheduled to end on Sept.30.

As soon as the Session began this morning with COVID proof cover in place, the House paid obituary references to former President Pranab Mukherjee, Rajya Sabha Member Ashok Gasti, Sira MLA B. Sathyanarayan, former Assembly Members C. Guruswamy, Raja Madangopal Nayak, Appaji Gowda, former Union Minister M.V. Rajashekaran and other dignitaries, who passed away recently.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri read out the obituary references.

Even as the Yediyurappa Government is planning to table over 30 Bills in the Session, which is scheduled to last a maximum of eight working days, the main Opposition Party, Congress, is looking to corner the Government on several fronts, including tackling of COVID pandemic, alleged scam in procurement of COVID equipment, GST compensation issues, flood relief and the recent riots in some parts of Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru ahead of the Session that the Government is planning to wind up the Session in three days after holding a discussion on important matters.

Pointing out that over 70 Legislators have tested positive for the deadly contagion so far, he said that he will discuss the issue of curtailment of the Session in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. However, a final decision will be taken after holding talks with the Opposition parties, he added.