Three-day Kumbha Mela in T. Narasipur from Feb. 17

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy directed the officials to make all necessary preparations to conduct the 11th edition of the three-day Kumbha Mela which will be held from Feb. 17 to 19 at T. Narasipur Town in Mysuru district.

Chairing the preliminary meeting convened to discuss the preparations for Kumbha Mela with various religious heads, elected representatives and officials at Adichunchanagiri Samudaya Bhavan in Vijayanagar at Bengaluru on Jan. 23, he said the Mela will be held once in three years at Triveni Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery, Kapila and Spatika Rivers and officials must conduct the events on a big scale considering its significance without giving room for any complaints.

Such events were important as they reflect the State’s rich culture and traditions besides to build up the good reputation of the State.

As drought is prevailing in more than 156 taluks across the State, such events are a must as people who come for the Kumbha Mela pray for good rains. Moreover, people would live peacefully and happily if the State gets bountiful rains, he added.

Reiterating that there was no dearth of funds for the event, the CM asked the officials to ensure that the proposed works at Sopanakatte, construction of toilets, arrangements for bathing on the river bank and drinking water were efficiently implemented.

The Officials must assess the facilities, arrangements and expenditure to hold the event.

He directed the officials to create a blue print and come out with a detailed report about what needs to be done and how much funds are required for the Kumbha Mela.

The CM asserted that all arrangements made should be permanent as the government is spending crores of rupees on the event. He said that the biggest responsibility is on the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited to ensure its success.

Officials should make arrangements as per the guidance of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Bengaluru-based Kailash Ashram Seer Sri Vijayendrapuri Swamiji. Officials should give special focus for the hospitality of saints, pontiffs from North India who were expected to attend by making all necessary arrangements for them and an atmosphere should be created at the site where they should be motivated to speak good about the State, he said.

Permanent works: The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to focus on putting up permanent infrastructure at the site.

The Tourism Department should prepare a blueprint for the development of Triveni Sangama with permanent facilities for the tourists. He also directed the Mysuru District Administration to send two officers to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, which is hosting the Kumbha Mela, to collect information on how the event was being organised.

However, officials should conduct mela without hampering the ongoing public works and without causing inconvenience to the public, he said.

Kumaraswamy said he had received complaints about ineffective management of paddy procurement centres in the district and asked the authorities to manage them better.

Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda directed the Police personnel to make foolproof arrangements, also instructed them to ensure that there will be no hurdle in bandobust.

Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna, Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, T. Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar, Hunsur MLA H. Vishwanath, Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda, K.R. Pet MLA Narayanagowda, Mandya MLA Srinivas, Malavalli MLA Annadhani, Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, Mandya MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, MLC Appajigowda, Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Amit Singh and others were present at the meeting.

