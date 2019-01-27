‘Freedom fighters are our asset’

Mysuru: “Freedom fighters are asset to the nation,” said former Speaker of Karnataka State Legislative Assembly Krishna here.

He was speaking after garlanding the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Freedom Fighter’s Park in Subbarayanakere here yesterday marking the 70th Republic Day celebrations organised by Mysuru District Freedom Fighters Association.

“Our country got freedom at Midnight of August 14-15, 1947. It was the result of decades of sacrifice and valour on the part of our ancestors and our revered freedom fighters. These were men and women of rare courage and foresight. They came from all regions of the country, all sections of society, all communities and all social and economic groups. They could have easily compromised and settled for some personal benefit, but they did not. We are fortunate that some of freedom fighters are still living among us today,” he said.

Krishna said that people are ignorant about the presence of this Park in city. There is a need to bring school and college students to this park to remind them the contributions of freedom fighters to the nation, he added.

Expressing his displeasure on the demand to review Indian Constitution, he said that such a demand is not a wise move. However, he defended the move on electoral reforms of making SSLC pass a must to contest in Gram Panchayat polls. Likewise, a minimum qualification should be made mandatory to represent Lok Sabha, Vidhana Sabha, various Boards and Corporations, other highest decision making Bodies in the nation, he added.

Corporator Pramila Bharath, Mysuru District Freedom Fighters Association President Krishnamurthy, Rangashetty, Revanna, Mysuru Kannada Vedike President Balakrishna, former Kannada Development Authority Member M.B. Vishwanath, Ravi, Karunakar and others were present during the event.

