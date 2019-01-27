SWR celebrates R-Day

Mysuru: South Western Railways (SWR), Mysuru Division, celebrated the 70th Republic Day with all patriotic fervour in city yesterday.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, SWR, Mysuru, hoisted the Tricolour in the colourful function attended by senior Railway officers, staff and their family members.

In her address, she called upon the railway men and women to ready to face the challenges for development of the nation. Highlighting the measures taken for improvement of railway infrastructure in the division, Garg said that Railway commissioned 71 kms of double line in a very short span of two months.

She added that sectional speed has been increased in three sections of Birur-Talguppa stretch, eliminated 87 unmanned level crossing (LCs), removed permanent speed restrictions and taken up Station Redevelopment works war-footing.

SWR Mysuru has also completed track restoration in Ghat section after unprecedented landslides. Railways had also provided toilets, installed CCTV in hospitals and improved Officers’ Rest Houses, RPF barracks and Project Saksham. She observed that the financial position of Railways was not upto the mark. Garg also said that Railways has also taken up staff welfare measures, improvements in railway colonies and staff canteen. She appreciated the Women’s Basket Ball team and cycling team of Mysuru Division for their sterling performance in the recently concluded Inter-Railway Championships at Secunderabad.

