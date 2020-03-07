Mutt Seer found hanging

March 7, 2020

T. Narasipur: A 40-year old Seer of a Mutt in the taluk was found hanging under mysterious circumstances this morning.

Sri Mahadeva Swamiji (40) of Pattada Mutt at Benakanahalli in the taluk was found hanging in the Mutt premises at 7 am today.

The Seer is said to have performed the daily rituals at 5.30 am, before taking this extreme step, it is learnt.

Soon as the news of Mahadeva Swamiji’s death spread, people from the taluk are visiting the Mutt to have a last glimpse of the departed Seer. T. Narsipur Police visited the spot.

