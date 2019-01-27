K.T. Balakrishna takes charge as City Police Commissioner

Mysuru: IPS Officer K.T. Balakrishna took charge as the new City Police Commissioner from outgoing Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao on Friday.

K.T. Balakrishna who was serving as SP (Intelligence) at Bengaluru was promoted as DIG recently and posted as City Police Commissioner on Thursday.

He had earlier served as DCP in Mysuru and had served as SP at Gadag, Udupi and Karwar previously.

Speaking to press persons after taking charge, K.T. Balakrishna said that he is a native of Mysuru and as such Mysuru was not new to him. Pointing out that the people of Mysuru were peace loving, he said that the city is facing new challenges, with its rapid growth in the past few years.

Noting that the Police Department’s primary responsibility is to maintain Law and Order and protect the lives and properties of the people, he said that no one is above the Law and action will be initiated against law-breakers. Stating that his office will be open for the public to come up with their problems, he sought the co-operation of the public in maintaining peace and harmony.

DCPs N. Vishnuvardhana and Dr. Vikram V. Amathe were present.

