PM Modi’s performance evaluation has begun: Vishwanath

Mysuru: Maintaining that evaluation of the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun with Lok Sabha Polls round the corner, State JD(S) President and MLA A.H. Vishwanath has alleged that people have now begun to realise that Modi had made only false promises in the run up to the 2014 polls.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here on Friday morning, Vishwanath alleged that the BJP has again raked up Ram Mandir issue with Modi’s popularity being washed away by GST and demonetisation.

Vishwanath said that a third front was emerging as a viable political alternative under the leadership of JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and the Dec.19 rally at Kolkata was the beginning of such a front.

Accusing Karnataka BJP of making repeated attempt to destabilise JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government, the JD(S) State Chief said that the BJP had failed as an opposition party.

Party leaders Prof. K.S. Rangappa, K.T. Cheluvegowda, Rajanna, K.V. Mallesh and others were present at the press meet.

