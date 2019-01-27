Alleged case of SP abusing CPI: CPI submits plaint to IGP; SP meets Ministers

Mysuru: Following alleged abuse by Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Singh on Circle Police Inspector (CPI) C.V. Ravi (the audio clipping has gone viral on the social media), Ravi has submitted a written complaint to IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra on Thursday.

CPI Ravi, who was serving in V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station, has complained that the SP has abused him and also his mother.

IGP Sharath Chandra, speaking to SOM yesterday, said that CPI Ravi had submitted a written complaint against SP Amith Singh and he (IGP) has forwarded the complaint to DG&IGP Neelamani N. Raju and has acted as directed by the DG&IGP.

On the basis of the complaint, the DG&IGP may ask the concerned officers to conduct a preliminary enquiry and submit a report.

In his complaint, Ravi has stated “Following my transfer to Mysuru South Police Station on January 14, I was supposed to assume charge, when, on January 15, the SP abused me, over phone. On January 15, when I went to meet the SP, he was not in his office. So, I called him over his mobile phone and requested him to permit me to take charge in the new station. Later, he had called me twice, but, as I had put my mobile phone on silent mode, I could not receive his calls. When I returned the call, he abused me and my mother. His abusive words have hurt me and the chastity of my mother. Myself and my family members are hurt due to the abusive words of the SP. So, the Department should take action against the SP and also permit me to file a complaint against him with the KSHRC.”

Ravi, apart from submitting the written complaint, has also submitted a CD containing the conversation between him and the SP. Meanwhile, SP Amith Singh yesterday met District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh at GTD’s residence in this regard and held talks.

