Siddharamaiah inaugurates Mysuru Photo-Journalists Association

February 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the newly formed Mysuru Photo-Journalists Association (MPJA) at a programme organised at Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) office on Thyagaraja Road here yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, Siddharamaiah likened Photo-Journalists to poets who see something extraordinary in everything. Noting that Photo-Journalists have their own ideas and illustrations different from others, he said that a photograph can explain an incident what even thousand words cannot do in full.

Contending that with the advent of social media, photography seems to have suffered a little setback, Siddharamaiah said that, however, photography is a never-ending profession.

Highlighting that the work of a Photo-Journalist involves a lot of adventurism, Siddharamaiah said that photographers never mind even risking their lives while trying to get closest and clearest possible shots of wild animals in forests and also during other official events such as offering of ‘Bagina’ to rivers. He maintained that with advancements in Science and Technology, photography has unlimited scope currently unlike in the past where there were restrictions on the number of photographs for want of reel. Now many photos can be taken and uploaded to social media within minutes.

Noting that the Association has been formed to address issues concerning photo journalists, Siddharamaiah said he feels delighted to have inaugurated the Association. He called upon photo journalists to throw light on issues bothering the society.

‘I welcome media criticism at me’: Making a reference to media criticism against him, Siddharamaiah observed that perhaps the media would not get sleep if they did not target him day in and day out. “Just like Freedom of Speech, the Freedom of Press and Media too is important in a democratic set up. Freedom of the Press is important for a healthy democracy. I accept all the fair criticism directed at me. At the same time, it is important that the Press too understands its responsibility and develop an attitude accordingly. However, of late, I have come to understand that Sub-Editors in some Media Houses were distorting reports sent by their reporters, to their liking, which is a disturbing trend. There is a need to curb such activities,” he remarked.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda released the MPJA logo. MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and Karnataka State Photo-Journalists Association President S. Eshwar were felicitated. MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLC R. Dharmasena, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MPJA President Pragathi Gopalakrishna, Vice-President Anurag Basavaraj, office-bearers M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, Hampa Nagaraj, S.R. Madhusudhan, Nagesh Panathale, M.A. Sriram, photo journalists Krishnoji Rao, Udayshankar, Savitha and others were present. The MPJA with MDJA as parent body is recognised by Karnataka State Photo-Journalists Association.