All health, frontline workers must take jab to prevent second wave: Dr. Sudhakar

February 21, 2021

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that COVID-19 vaccination is must for all health and frontline warriors to prevent outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 in the State.

Speaking to media here yesterday, he said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has issued instruction in this regard in the wake of poor response of Healthcare and Frontline workers to take the jab in both first and second round of vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government was vaccinating people free of cost. There was no reason for anyone to suspect the efficacy of the vaccine. All staff of every Department should take the shot without fail, he added.

The Minister said the severity of the infection would reduce after taking vaccine and also reduce the mortality rate. Public should strictly follow the guidelines and avoid crowding in marriages and other functions.

“We are observing strict measures to prevent second wave. Luckily, the Brazil variant is not reported in our country. COVID-19 pandemic is gradually decreasing, but nonetheless we need to be cautious.”

He said a video conference would be held with the Deputy Commissioners of all districts regarding further measures to be taken in the State. If they succeed in preventing second wave then the question of lockdown doesn’t arise, he added.