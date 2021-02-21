COVID-19: Mass vaccination planned from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 in Mysuru

February 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration is fully geared up for the mass vaccination of COVID-19 vaccine for all Healthcare and frontline workers from Feb. 22 to 24.

According to a press release here yesterday, vaccine would be administered to the registered staff members of doctors, nurses, para-medics and medical students in both Government and Private Hospitals, Departments of Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Police, Home Guards, at District Hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), select Private Hospitals, Community Health Centres and Taluk General Hospitals.

Those healthcare workers, who have not taken vaccine in the first round of vaccination, can avail this facility during three days. Such staff members would be considered as beneficiaries of the first round.

The vaccine, Covishield was safe and none should doubt about its efficacy. All staff members concerned must take the jab to achieve 100 percent in COVID-19 vaccination, the release added.