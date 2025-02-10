President Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj
February 10, 2025

Prayagraj: President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj this morning.

After taking the holy dip, clad in a white saree, she also offered prayers while standing in the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Later, the President performed Ganga Aarti and ‘puja’ as well.

The grand Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on Jan. 13, is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the nation and the world. The festival will conclude on Feb. 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

President Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela-1
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied President Murmu to the Sangam this morning.

After the holy dip, President Murmu took part in the darshan at Akshayavat and Hanuman Mandir. “She will also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre,” a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan added. Yogi Adityanath will accompany the President to the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple.

Notably, the first President of the country, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Just last week, Prime Minister Modi had visited Maha Kumbh Mela and taken a holy dip. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited Prayagraj.

