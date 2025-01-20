Kumbh Mela at T. Narasipur from Feb. 10 to 12

January 20, 2025

District Minister asks officials to provide basic amenities, security for devotees

Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has directed officials concerned to make elaborate preparations to ensure all basic amenities and security are provided for the devotees taking part in the three-day 13th Kumbh Mela to be held at Triveni Sangama in T. Narasipur of Mysuru district from Feb. 10 to 12.

Briefing reporters after holding a preliminary meeting of Kumbh Mela-2025 at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said necessary instructions have been issued to the officials to ensure that the event is plastic-free and maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

The tradition of holding the Kumbh Mela at T. Narasipur began in 1989 and the event is held once in three years by the Kumbh Mela Trust comprising Seers of different Mutts with financial assistance from the Government. The District Administration has already held preliminary meetings of both district-level and taluk-level.

While the organisers had sought financial assistance of Rs. 10 crore, the Govt. will decide on the allocation. “Last time Rs. 4 crore had been allocated. This time, it is expected that the Government may allocate Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 6 crore,” he said.

The allocation of funds will be used for arrangements of basic amenities, including drinking water, toilets, transport facilities, repair of roads, police security, lighting and bathing arrangements, besides the cultural programmes that will be organised during the event.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is expected to deploy more buses from different parts of T. Narasipur. Local artistes will be given more opportunities during the folk and cultural programmes.

MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, a large number of devotees will participate in the Cauvery Arathi to be performed on Feb. 11. He instructed the officials to ensure that the cultural programmes to be organised as part of the Kumbh Mela reflect indigenous culture.

He further emphasised the need for taking precautionary measures at bathing ghats and earmarking parking spaces for the convenience of the visitors. Also, he directed officials to ensure that cleanliness is maintained at food distribution places. He also pointed out that fire safety measures should be in place.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said, the last Kumbh Mela was held in 2019. Though the event is held once every three years, the 2021 event was not held given the COVID-19. “Five places have been identified to take bath in the river. One yaga shale will be constructed and necessary steps will be taken to build six Kuteeras,” the DC added.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri and SP N. Vishnuvardhana were also present during the meeting.