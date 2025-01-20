Wakf Board row: Srirangapatna bandh total

January 20, 2025

Srirangapatna: The bandh in Srirangapatna called by various organisations to protest against the Karnataka Wakf Board’s claims on land and historical structures which had sparked unrest among farmers and local residents was total with commercial and other establishments downing the shutters in support of the bandh.

The protestors, who gathered at Kuvempu Circle, sought support from the public, staged a massive protest and shouted slogans against the Wakf Board. Following the protest, traffic was disrupted on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway for some time. If the protest intensifies, the Police are likely to divert traffic.

As a precautionary step, the Police have installed barricades around Jamiya Masjid and Police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place.

The protestors, belonging to various organisations including Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Farmers’ Associations and Mandya Rakshana Vedike among other organisations, shouted slogans against the Wakf Board and demanded that the Wakf Board be scrapped. They also urged for saving the lands belonging to farmers.

The protestors, who marched towards the Taluk Office, blocked the old Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway with cattle and formed a human chain. They then tried to enter the Taluk Office, but were prevented by the Police, who were present in large numbers.

The protest was on near the Taluk Office, when we went to the press at 1.30 pm.