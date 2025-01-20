Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival draws to close

January 20, 2025

Over one lakh people visit Rangayana during the six-day long event

Mysuru: The six-day long Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival organised by Rangayana came to a close yesterday with staging of famous plays and folk dances.

This year’s national theatre festival organised with the theme ‘Liberation: Social Justice – Movements and Theatre’ attracted a lot of audience from various sections of the society. This year’s plays and events were selected aptly according to the theme and none of the audience who watched the plays went with disappointment. In fact, there were occasions when the audience had to return disappointed, with auditoriums being jam packed.

As usual, the stalls at Bahuroopi too attracted a good business with people purchasing books, artifacts, khadi clothes and of course relisihing varieties of delicacies. People were also seen enjoying the folk performances held at Kindarijogi premises and Children’s Bahuroopi Theatre Festival, which was held for the first time, also received good response from the theatre buffs.

Speaking to mediapersons, at Rangayana this morning, Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur said that over a lakh of people had visited the theatre repertory during the 6-day Bahuroopi Theatre Festival and added that the repertory had generated Rs. 2.50 lakh to Rs. 2.75 lakh through sale of tickets for the plays held in all four stages.

“A total of 1,200 artistes including those who performed street plays, took part in the national theatre festival which witnessed about 80 percent occupancy on the first two days and 100 percent occupancy on the remaining four days. Totally, about 8,000 people watched the plays during Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival,” he added.

When asked about people complaining about lack of basic facilities, Satish Tiptur said that the issue would be looked into in the future. Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Dr. M.D. Sudharshan and Rangayana Senior Artiste Nandini were present.