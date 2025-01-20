Sixth Mysuru Literary Fest-2025: Akkamahadevi, a rebellious voice in Kannada poetry

January 20, 2025

Prof. Rajendra Chenni says she represented the pinnacle of emancipation in women’s poetry

Mysuru: Prof. Rajendra Chenni, former Professor of English at Kuvempu University and currently serving as the Director of the Manasa Centre for Cultural Studies in Shivamogga, opined that Akkamahadevi represented the pinnacle of emancipation in the tradition of Kannada women’s poetry.

He made these remarks at the 6th Mysuru Literary Fest-2025, organised by the Mysore Literary Association, at the Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall yesterday. Speaking on the topic, “Conformity and Transgression: Women’s Poetry in Kannada,” Prof. Chenni provided a nuanced perspective on role of Akkamahadevi in Indian literature. He stressed that confining Akkamahadevi’s contributions solely to devotional literature and vachanas is a narrow and inadequate interpretation. In Indian literary history, she stands as a rebellious poet who challenged the patriarchal system and courageously condemned men’s lustful gaze through her poignant vachanas.

Confronting sexual harassment

“Akkamahadevi is arguably the first poetess in Kannada literary tradition to confront the issue of sexual harassment. In her vachana, ‘Ennaneke noduviri ele annagalira?’ (Why do you look at me, oh brothers?), she scathingly criticises the lecherous stares of men,” he remarked. Prof. Chenni elaborated that Akkamahadevi’s writings vividly depict the oppressive impact of such behaviour, using stark and uncompromising language to call out societal hypocrisy.

Reflecting on the current status of women, Prof. Chenni observed, “We live in a world rife with contradictions regarding women’s status and expression. On one hand, women have gained access to public spaces that were historically denied to them. On the other, they continue to face battles for their rights and freedom of expression in literature and art.”

He expressed deep concern over the persistence of forces that undermine women’s progress, creating an environment steeped in prejudice. While many women have broken barriers across various sectors, he lamented that countless others remain marginalised and deprived, particularly those from disadvantaged classes.

Prof. Chenni further highlighted that Kannada women poets have played a pivotal role in shedding light on these issues and proposing solutions through their writings. He noted that the modern tradition of Kannada women’s poetry, which has evolved over the past 80 years, continues to enrich the literary landscape by addressing women’s struggles and aspirations.

No GST on poetry for now

There’s no GST on poetry at present. Especially on women’s poetry. I would like to express my gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not imposing a heavy GST on it, said Prof. Rajendra Chenni.

I also wish to thank all the Governments that have not yet declared poetry to be dangerous, he added.

No ban on smoking due to huge revenue loss: Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar

Oncologist and Entrepreneur Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, who heads Bharath Cancer Hospital, Mysuru, voiced his disappointment over the Government’s reluctance to ban smoking, despite its well-established link to cancer, citing revenue concerns as a major obstacle.

Speaking at a panel discussion ‘Doctorpreneur’s Journey: Decades Across Countries and Cultures’ during the Mysuru Literary Fest, he revealed that smoking contributes to 40 percent of cancer cases.

He shared that he had personally appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to implement a nationwide smoking ban. However, the proposal was not adopted due to concerns about potential revenue losses. Dr. Ajaikumar underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to prioritise public health, emphasising the importance of universal healthcare and educational initiatives for children in rural areas. Reflecting on his professional journey, the well-known Oncologist said, “I went to America in 1975, where advanced technology was already being utilised for cancer treatment. After two decades, I returned to India with the mission of providing effective cancer care and founded Bharath Cancer Hospital in Mysuru as a non-profit institution.”

He highlighted that cancer does not discriminate based on socio-economic status, affecting individuals across all strata of society. “Both men and women are vulnerable to various forms of cancer. In the past, patients often had to travel far for treatment. To address this gap, we established Bharath Cancer Hospital in Mysuru,” he added.

Story-telling’s timeless charm meets future tech

The Mysuru Literary Fest 2025 featured thought-provoking sessions that captivated the audience with diverse themes.

Professional story-teller Lavanya Prasad delved into the universal art of story-telling, exploring how narratives shape emotions, build trust and leave lasting impressions across generations. Her session, “What’s Your Story?” highlighted story-telling as an innate human trait woven into everyday life.

Lavanya highlighted story-telling as an inherent human trait, noting that everyday interactions, such as spouses sharing stories, are common examples. Engaging the audience with the question, “When was the last time you told a story?” she received answers ranging from school memories to events just days ago.

Lavanya pointed out that story-telling is a constant presence in daily life. “Even explaining to your boss why you’re late for work is a form of story-telling,” she remarked, underlining that the art is deeply ingrained in human nature, often practised subconsciously.

She shared a touching anecdote about her grandfather, who inspired her love for storytelling. “When I was young, he would answer all my questions through stories,” she recalled. This approach, she explained, not only made the information memorable but also created a lasting impression.

Renowned Scientist Prof. S.M. Shivaprasad took the audience into the realm of future innovation with his talk, “Reimagining Indian Education for a Technologically Changing World.”

Prof. Shivaprasad envisioned an imminent technological revolution driven by advancements in nanotechnology, biotechnology, and AI, while emphasising the urgent need for educational reform to prepare students for this rapidly evolving landscape.

He underscored the pressing need for educational reform to keep pace with global transformations. “It is vital to educate students about the rapid changes shaping our world. Alongside English, our curriculum must include lessons in economics, science and ethics,” he suggested.