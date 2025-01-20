Dog Dilemma: Ban on feeding stray dogs inside Kukkarahalli Lake leads to feeding on roads

January 20, 2025

Mysuru: The University of Mysore’s decision to ban the feeding of dogs, birds and aquatic animals within the Kukkarahalli Lake premises has sparked unrest, with animal rights activists registering their protests by feeding stray dogs twice daily on the public roads outside the Lake.

This act of defiance targets the University, which is the custodian of Kukkarahalli Lake. Signboards have been installed at the Lake’s entrances to enforce the ban, which also prohibits the entry of pet animals. Even former MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has spoken to the varsity authorities to revoke the ban.

While the University has not yet taken a definitive stance on the matter, animal rights activists have sent multiple letters to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, demanding an immediate reversal of the ban.

Additionally, Star of Mysore has received over 100 letters from concerned citizens, animal activists from abroad and Yoga students urging media intervention to address the issue.

The Kukkarahalli Lake campus is home to over 70 stray dogs that have made the expansive water body their habitat.

While the University of Mysore has stated that the feeding ban was implemented in response to public complaints about dog attacks on morning and evening walkers and to maintain Lake cleanliness, NGOs and animal rights activists opposing the ban argue that such measures cannot be based on uninformed public sentiment.

Ban violates law

They have termed the ban a draconian and unlawful attack on the lives of innocent animals, calling for its immediate repeal. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Savitha Nagabhushan, Managing Trustee of People for Animals, criticised the University’s move, stating that it violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Animal Birth Control Rules and Supreme Court guidelines.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, highlighting various laws that protect the rights of animals and their habitats, but no decision has been made yet,” she said.

She further said that if the University aims to control the stray dog population, it must do so through sterilisation, not by starving them. “The authorities seem to be trying to starve the dogs in hopes that they will leave the area. This constitutes forcible relocation, which goes against Supreme Court rulings. Furthermore, relocating the dogs to other areas will inevitably cause conflicts, shifting the problem from one part of the city to another,” she added.

Voice of support

Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founding President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), criticised activists for selectively interpreting the law to suit their views while ignoring broader issues.

He noted that Kukkarahalli Lake, which was dog-free a decade ago, now faces an encroachment of dog populations due to rampant feeding by animal activists. This has displaced the birds that once roamed freely in the Lake. Shenoy emphasised that protecting the environment is a Constitutional duty, which includes safeguarding biodiversity, now threatened by the increasing dog population. He pointed out the rise in dog attacks on walkers.

He affirmed that the University of Mysore made the right decision by banning feeding and urged public support for this move. He stressed that dogs have ample space outside the Kukkarahalli Lake area and the ban was a necessary step for both human and animal welfare.

‘52 dogs vaccinated, 17 sterilised’

Animal rights activist Tara Mitra of Paws & Om told SOM that, in collaboration with NGOs, they have vaccinated 52 dogs, performed 17 sterilisations and treated over 60 dogs at Kukkarahalli Lake over the past year. They also provided medical care, including surgeries and treatments for tick fever, mange and injuries.

“Most of these efforts are self-funded. Feeding is crucial to keep the dogs healthy and reduce aggression and spread of disease,” she said.

However, the cost of feeding is Rs. 16,000 per month and the situation has worsened. In the past 11 days, many dogs have gone without food, 20 puppies have disappeared and one dog was found dead. While only 20-30 dogs are coming out for food, over 50 others may be starving, potentially leading to conflicts, she said.

We have maintained status quo, says VC

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath stated that the University is yet to decide on the animal feeding ban.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, the VC explained that he has received multiple letters requesting the revocation of the ban and advocating for compassion.

“The decision to ban feeding was made after representations from walkers and senior citizens who feel threatened by the rising stray dog population. We cannot make an immediate decision and need to carefully consider the pros and cons. It has come to our attention that animal feeders are now feeding strays outside Kukkarahalli Lake,” he said. “The University will take an informed decision after considering all scenarios and seeking public opinion. For now, the status quo is maintained and a suitable decision will be made,” he assured.