Kho Kho World Cup-2025: ‘Dream Run’ for Mysuru girl Chaithra

January 20, 2025

By S.N. Venkatnag Sobers

Mysuru: Dreams come true. For some it may be quick and for others it might take a longer duration. In case of B. Chaithra, daughter of farming couple from Kuruburu village in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district, the glory days have just started.

Chaithra, who got the best ever birthday gift after being named in the Indian Women’s Kho Kho team early this month, continued her dream run by emerging ‘Player of the Final’ in the just concluded first Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi yesterday.

Having played a crucial role in semi-final against South Africa, Chaithra continued her domination in finals scoring ‘Dream Run’ which ensured the team’s victory in the final against Nepal.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, soon after the victory ceremony, Chaithra, who was on cloud nine, said, it was a dream come true moment for her as she had never imagined playing in the World Cup.

“I was confident of sporting the Team India jersey for an international tournament. But to be playing at the World Cup and to emerge as ‘Player of the Final’ is something that I would cherish during my life time,” she said.

Prior to the World Cup, little was known about Chaithra. And with her sterling performance at World Cup she is now famous not only in the State but in all Kho Kho playing nations including India.

Mysuru girl B. Chaithra receiving the ‘Player of the Final’ award from dignitaries during the victory ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi yesterday.

“I feel so elated when people come to me and request for a selfie like they pose with cricketers and other famous personalities. I only hope I continue to play well to bring glory to my native village Kuruburu, my State and my Country,” said Chaithra.

The celebrations in Kuruburu was at peak when Chaithra was declared the ‘Player of the Final.’ Her parents Basavanna and Nagarathna, sharing the joyous moment said, “The entire Kuruburu village was rejoicing after Chaithra won the award. It is a great achievement for a girl from a village to rise to national fame. We are also grateful to her coach Manjunath for his support and encouragement.”

Manjunath was also in euphoria watching his student perform at the highest level and contributing for Team India’s victory at World Cup. “The entire team played consistently well. But Chaithra’s Dream Run in both semi-final and final is a remarkable achievement. It only displays her dedication and commitment towards the sport. I hope more and more players from rural areas get inspired by Chaithra and take up the sports of their interest to bring laurels to the State and the Country,” he said.