Daylight Robbery

January 20, 2025

Kerala bizman robbed by masked gang on Mysuru city outskirts

Mysuru: Masked assailants ambushed a car carrying a Kerala businessman and robbed him of cash, property documents and his vehicle.

The incident occurred between 8 am and 9 am today in Harohalli, Jayapura Hobli, within the taluk. The victim has been identified as Sufi Ahmed, a businessman from Kerala.

Ahmed, who had left Mysuru earlier this morning, was heading towards H.D. Kote in his Innova SUV when a gang of three to four robbers, who had been tailing his car, overtook it near Harohalli.

The robbers blocked the car, forcibly pulled Ahmed out, assaulted him and made off with a large amount of cash, property documents and the vehicle.

A passenger, travelling on a KSRTC bus behind the scene, captured a video of the masked men dragging and assaulting Ahmed, which has since gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional SPs C. Mallik and Nagesh, along with Dy.SP Raghu and other officers, arrived at the location to conduct a preliminary investigation.

Reports suggest that Ahmed informed the Police that the car contained Rs. 3 crore in cash along with important property documents, all of which were stolen by the robbers along with his vehicle. However, the Police are ascertaining the victim’s version.

Using the footage from the bus, Jayapura Police have registered a case and Dy.SP Raghu is leading the investigation.