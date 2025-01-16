Mysore Literary Association to host two-day Literary Fest-2025
Mysore Literary Association to host two-day Literary Fest-2025

January 16, 2025

Mysuru: Mysore Literary Association, Mysuru, has organised its 6th Mysuru Literary Fest-2025 at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall in city on Jan. 19 (Sunday)from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city this morning, Prof. K.C. Belliappa, President, Mysore Literary Association and former Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, said that Dr. P. Sainath, Columnist and Author, will inaugurate the Fest at 10 am on Jan. 19.

Inauguration will follow talk by Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Oncologist and Entrepreneur, on ‘Doctorpreneur’s journey: Decades across Countries and Cultures’ at 11.30 am; lecture by Prof. S.M. Shivaprasad, Senior Scientist, on ‘Reimagining Indian Education for a Technologically Changing World’ at 12.30 pm; talk by Prof. Rajendra Chenni, Literary and Cultural Critic, on ‘Conformity and Transgression: Women’s poetry in Kannada’ at 2.30 pm while Lavanya Prasad, Professional Story Teller, speaks on ‘What’s your Story?’ at 3.30 pm.

Participation in the Fest is free and open to all English literature lovers.

For details and registration, contact Mob: 99806-56631.

