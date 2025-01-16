Former MP Prathap Simha condemns attack on calf in Nanjangud

January 16, 2025

Says there is no protection for Hindus or Officers in the State during the Congress regime

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has called for stringent action against those responsible for cutting the tail of calf at Nanjangud here this morning.

Speaking to media persons, Prathap Simha said at the time when the cows are revered during the time of Sankranti, miscreants are involved in severing the udder of cows in Chamarajpet and cutting the tail of the calf when it resisted an attempt of being robbed in Nanjugud.

“We have come across various incidents during the Siddaramaiah’s first term as Chief Minister. Now, we are facing similar situation. The Congress party, which was at the helm of affairs during the post Independence era with a symbol of a cow with sulking calf, now seems to have forgotten the symbol, only to appease the minority voters.

Condemning the accused in the Bengaluru cow incident being granted Station Bail, Prathap Simha said, such appeasement politics was unwelcoming and urged the State Government to stop supporting such persons. He added that the Congress party was clear in forming a Taliban-like Government in the State.

“It is clear that in the present State Government there is no safety for Hindus and Officers. There is a need for this Government to be removed. People, who project themselves as followers of Mahatma Gandhi, are not doing much to protect the cows which were revered by Gandhiji himself,” he said.

Prathap Simha also took a dig at CM Siddaramaiah for reprimanding a public servant in public. “It is not fare to reprimand a Deputy Commissioner, who is present at all times to welcome the Chief Minister, in public. During his first tenure, he prevented positions for Lingayat and Vokkaliga officers which he is continuing in his second term. Chief Secretary and IAS Officers Association must raise their voices against such incidents,” he added.