Alleged harassment of micro finance firms: Loanee villagers deserting home in Nanjangud taluk

January 16, 2025

Nanjangud: Unable to bear the harassment of micro finance firms to repay the loan amount, the villagers, who have allegedly defaulted on repayment of loan, are deserting villages in Nanjangud taluk, the trend that has surfaced after a similar development was reported in Chamarajanagar district recently.

The micro finance firms, that lend the amount to women from economically weaker families, have been sending their representatives to collect the loan amount, who under the pretext of collecting the principal loan amount, have been allegedly abusing the loanees, shaming them in public.

The representatives of finance firms have been knocking on the door of the customers owing the arrears towards loan amount, irrespective of day and night hours. Following the humiliation, the villagers have been deserting home abruptly, leaving behind all their belongings and locking the main door. On the other hand, finance firms have been printing notice on the main door of such houses, informing that they have forfeited the said property.

Such development is reported from Hullahalli, Rampura, Kurihundi, Shiramalli, Kaggalur, Heggadahalli, Muddahalli and other villages in the taluk.

While those loanees are deserting their native without informing the fellow villagers, the representatives of finance firms are unsparing in their efforts to trace them, by enquiring about their whereabouts with fellow villagers.

Bhyraraju and Puttamma couple, Dundamma, Nigamani and Devanna of Rampura, Siddashetty-Putteeramma couple, Shantamma, Shashi, Siddashetty-Gowramma couple, Bhagya and Prabhu of Shiramalli, Chaape Mahesh of Hullahalli and 7 families in Kaggalur village, have deserted their villages.

A villager said, the finance firms, instead of lending loan as per the capability of farmers, advance loan amount arbitrarily, only to push the farmers families towards the cobweb of loan.