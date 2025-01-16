Maneka Gandhi intervenes; urges VC to take humane approach

January 16, 2025

Mysuru: Former Union Environment Minister and renowned animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi has stepped into the ongoing dispute over the ban on feeding animals at Kukkarahalli Lake, urging University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath to adopt a humane approach.

Maneka Gandhi contacted Prof. Lokanath via phone this morning, briefing him on the legal provisions surrounding animal feeding and detailing the laws under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In response, Prof. Lokanath explained that the University’s decision was made considering the eco-sensitivity of Kukkarahalli Lake and concerns over the rising stray population, which poses a safety threat to walkers, particularly senior citizens. “I informed her that the matter will be reviewed, and a suitable decision will be made,” Prof. Lokanath told Star of Mysore.