Safety interest: VC clarifies

January 16, 2025

Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath stated that the decision to ban the feeding of animals, birds, and fish at Kukkarahalli Lake was made with the safety of senior citizens and the ecological sensitivity of the Lake in mind.

“Hundreds of senior citizens walk along the banks of Kukkarahalli Lake every morning and evening, and there have been complaints about stray dogs advancing menacingly towards them. In some cases, elderly individuals have been seen carrying sticks and stones to protect themselves from potential threats,” he said.

“We have also received numerous complaints about this issue. Feeding the dogs has led to an increase in their population, which poses a threat. Additionally, the strays dirty the Lake premises, a place where people, especially elders and families come to enjoy quality time amidst nature,” the VC added.