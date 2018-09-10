Donate Royalty to Kodagu flood victims

Plea to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Mysuru: Mysuru Kannada Vedike President S.Balakrishna has urged the erstwhile royal family’s Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to donate the royalty amount given by the State Government as part of the Dasara celebrations to the Kodagu flood victims.

There is a practice to give royalty to the erstwhile Mysore royal family during the Dasara celebrations every year. This year Pramoda Devi Wadiyar must voluntarily donate the royalty amount to the permanent relief fund and specially to Kodagu which is a land of martyrs.