Donate Royalty to Kodagu flood victims
Donate Royalty to Kodagu flood victims

Plea to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Mysuru: Mysuru Kannada Vedike President S.Balakrishna has urged the erstwhile royal family’s Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to donate the royalty amount given by the State Government as part of the Dasara celebrations to the Kodagu flood victims.

There is a practice to give royalty to the erstwhile Mysore royal family during the Dasara celebrations every year. This year Pramoda Devi Wadiyar must voluntarily donate the royalty amount to the permanent relief fund and specially to Kodagu which is a land of martyrs.

 

September 10, 2018

  1. Revanasiddayya says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    ವಿಶ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾದರಿಯಾದ ಮೈಸೂರು ರಾಜಮನೆತನದ ಆಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಬಲವಂತವಾಗಿ ಕಬಳಿಸಲು ಹಲವು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಗಳು ನಡೆದು, ಮೈಸೂರು & ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಅರಮನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕೂಡ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆಯುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನವಾಯಿತು. ಈಗ ದಸರಾ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಡುವ ಗೌರವ ಧನಕ್ಕೂ ಕೂಡ ಹಿಂದೆ ಬಿದ್ದಿರುವದನ್ನು ನೋಡಿದರೆ…. ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಹೇಳಲಾರದ ನೋವಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.

    Reply

