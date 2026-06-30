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Donation theft at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir…: ‘Aurad BJP MLA, RSS leader raised donations from contractors, invested in realty’ 

June 30, 2026

Bidar: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav dropped a bombshell alleging the link between Karnataka and series of donation box thefts reported at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, a former Gram Panchayat President in Bidar has lodged a complaint with Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Government. 

Deepak, former President of Chondori Gram Panchayat, Aurad taluk of Bidar, in a complaint addressed to SIT Chief Vijay Vishwas Pant, has accused former Minister and Aurad BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Gopal of collecting Rs. 5 lakh each from the contractors towards donation to Ram Mandir. Neither any receipt was issued nor any document was made for the donation, he alleged.  

Deepak, further alleged that the donation collected was instead invested in real estate and the documents corroborating the transaction will be submitted to the SIT. 

In a similar fashion, crores of rupees was collected from contractors as donation to Sri Ram Mandir, added Deepak, who claimed to have submitted his complaint to UP SIT, both through Speed Post and e-mail. 

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