Don’t dilute Dasara’s heritage with Kambala: Sandesh Swamy

July 17, 2026

Mysuru: Former Mysuru Mayor Sandesh Swamy has written to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, urging the State government to preserve the traditional character of Mysuru Dasara by not including Kambala buffalo races in its official programme. In his letter, Swamy said Dasara is more than a festival, describing it as a symbol of Karnataka’s culture, heritage, history and royal legacy.

He noted that the celebration, which traces its origins to the Vijayanagar Empire and was later continued by the Mysuru Wadiyars, has evolved over nearly six centuries into one of the State’s most significant cultural events.

Swamy said the proposal to include Kambala and other animal-based sports had already sparked controversy, with objections being raised by animal welfare organisations. “Such disputes and protests could undermine the spirit and purpose of Dasara,” he said.

While acknowledging Kambala as a respected cultural tradition of coastal Karnataka with a history, Sandesh Swamy argued that regional traditions should be preserved in their native setting rather than incorporated into Mysuru’s heritage festival.

Appealing to the Government to protect uniqueness of Dasara, he urged it to avoid introducing contentious new events and instead focus on preserving the festival’s core traditions.