Don’t offload milk crates on centre of roads

Sir,
I have seen at many places, the milk crates are offloaded in the wee hours when it is still dark and left on the centre of the main roads where Nandini booths are located.
As the roads are not lit well, the crates lying on the roads would not be visible from a distance for motorists and there is every possibility of dashing against the crates.
I urge the authorities of the Dairy, Nandini booth owners and the Police authorities to avoid this for safety of motorists.
– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagar, 6.12.2022
Offloading the milk crates in center of the road on early morning hours is not new,This is being going on from decades, as we have read the development works carried in city on commission basis it’s same with these nandini milk van drivers if not paid monthly commissions from the vendors they are doing these sorts of works, it’s more dangerous especially during rainy seasons