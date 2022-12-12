Don’t offload milk crates on centre of roads
Voice of The Reader

Don’t offload milk crates on centre of roads

December 12, 2022

Sir,

I have seen at many places, the milk crates are offloaded in the wee hours when it is still dark and left on the centre of the main roads where Nandini booths are located.

As the roads are not lit well, the crates lying on the roads would not be visible from a distance for motorists and there is every possibility of dashing against    the crates.

I urge the authorities of the Dairy, Nandini booth owners and the Police authorities to avoid this for safety of motorists.

– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagar, 6.12.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Don’t offload milk crates on centre of roads”

  1. PRAVEEN R DARBAR says:
    December 15, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Offloading the milk crates in center of the road on early morning hours is not new,This is being going on from decades, as we have read the development works carried in city on commission basis it’s same with these nandini milk van drivers if not paid monthly commissions from the vendors they are doing these sorts of works, it’s more dangerous especially during rainy seasons

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching