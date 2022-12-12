Don’t offload milk crates on centre of roads

December 12, 2022

Sir,

I have seen at many places, the milk crates are offloaded in the wee hours when it is still dark and left on the centre of the main roads where Nandini booths are located.

As the roads are not lit well, the crates lying on the roads would not be visible from a distance for motorists and there is every possibility of dashing against the crates.

I urge the authorities of the Dairy, Nandini booth owners and the Police authorities to avoid this for safety of motorists.

– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagar, 6.12.2022

