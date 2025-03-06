Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital opens new centre at Jayalakshmipuram

March 6, 2025

Mysuru: Strengthening its footprint in Karnataka, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, a renowned chain with over 220 facilities worldwide, has inaugurated its new secondary eye care centre at Jayalakshmipuram this morning. This marks the hospital’s third centre in city.

At the inaugural event, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was the Chief Guest, alongside Mysuru City ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar. Senior officials from Dr. Agarwals Group, including Chief Business Officer Dr. Ashar Agarwal, Regional Head of Clinical Services Dr. Srinivasan Rao and Head of Clinical Services, Mysuru, Dr. Pavan Joshi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer expressed his appreciation for the Hospital’s continued expansion in Mysuru. “This centre will greatly benefit the community by providing high-quality eye care under the expertise of experienced doctors. Vision is invaluable and I urge everyone to prioritise their eye health and seek medical attention at the first sign of discomfort,” he said.

Dr. Ashar Agarwal emphasised the Hospital’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge eye care through advanced technology and expert medical professionals.

Dr. Pavan Joshi highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities at the new centre, including a Digital Slit Lamp Imaging System, Optical Biometry and a Viewing Gallery with a Modular Operation Theatre, ensuring an enhanced patient experience.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao described the expansion as a testament to the Hospital’s dedication to quality eye care with services to areas like V.V. Mohalla, Vinayakanagar, Yadavagiri, Gokulam, and Vijayanagar in Mysuru.

The Hospital is offering free consultations at the new Jayalakshmipuram facility until Mar. 31, 2025. For appointments, call Mob: 95949-01868.