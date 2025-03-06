JD(S) stages demonstration demanding local body polls
JD(S) stages demonstration demanding local body polls

March 6, 2025

Mysuru: The City and District JD(S) party workers and leaders staged a demonstration at Gandhi Square in city this morning condemning the State Government’s hesitance for the conduct of long-pending local body polls and the delay in crediting of money to the accounts of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme beneficiaries.

Alleging that the Government seems to have become so bankrupt that it cannot fulfil even its own guarantee schemes, the protesters, who raised  slogans against the Government,  claimed that Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries were not getting monthly dole of Rs.2,000 under for the past few months. 

Urging the Government to release money for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme immediately, they also demanded the State Congress Government to conduct local body polls at the earliest, that are due for over a couple of  years.

Former MLAs M. Ashwin Kumar and K. Mahadev, City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, former Corporator M.V. Sridhar and others took part in the protest.

