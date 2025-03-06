URS KAR bags Best Automobile Dealer in Fast Lane Award
March 6, 2025

Mumbai: URS KAR, Mysuru, has bagged the Best Dealership in the Fast Lane Award at the NDTV Auto Awards-2025, held at New Delhi recently.

The event brought together some of the most esteemed names in the automotive world for a grand celebration of innovation, performance and excellence.

The event honoured the achievements that are shaping the future of mobility, highlighting the ground-breaking contributions made by manufacturers, brands and leaders in the industry.

The event kicked off with a keynote address by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary  and Minority Affairs, who highlighted India’s growing influence in the global automotive sector. He said, “India will be a major hub for the automobile industry,” and emphasised the transformative potential of electric vehicles, asserting, “EVs are the future.”

The award was presented by Garima Avtar, a trailblazer in the male-dominated sport of extreme rallying which was received by URS KAR Managing Director M.L. Kantharaj Urs and Director Ramya Urs.

This recognition marks an exciting milestone in the journey of URS KAR and reflects over 36 years of dedication, passion and relentless pursuit of excellence.

