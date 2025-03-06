Book publishers caught in a bind

March 6, 2025

Delay in approving 2021 book purchase list for Public Libraries Department leaves publishers anxious

Mysuru: The publishers are caught in a bind over the inordinate delay in approving the list of books selected by the Selection Committee for the year 2021, to the Department of Public Libraries.

There exists a system in Libraries Department to buy the books published in respective year, considering their topics and quality. The books for the year 2021 was selected by the Committee headed by Dr. Karigowda Beechanahalli, which spans several months, but the publishers are waiting with bated breath for the approval of the list.

According to sources, the file containing the list of selected books has been forwarded from the Office of Public Libraries Commissioner to School Education and Literacy Department. However, the list is still in verification stage.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Department Madhu Bangarappa is learnt to have held one round of meeting, along with Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and Commissioner of Libraries Jayavibhavaswamy. But they are still whiling away the time to conduct another round of meeting to decide on the list, alleged the publishers.

As is the system, the District or City Library Authorities approves the funds and action plan every year. It includes five zones of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and all other District and City Libraries in the State, where the funds for purchasing the books has been sanctioned.

With only a few days left for the present fiscal year to end, the publishers are a worried lot, as the State Treasuries Department has fixed Mar. 21 as the deadline to make any payment through Khajane- 2 (K-2) system.

Once the list is approved, the publishers shall have to supply the books as per the demand and submit receipts for payment. Again the procedures related to payment has to be approved through the Office of Deputy Director, Libraries Department and submitted to Treasury Department and the payment will be deposited to the publishers account through Khajane-2 software application.

The whole process takes several days and any delay in approving the list of books may prolong the same to another year, worry the publishers.

It has been several months since we have submitted the list of books selected for the year 2021 to Libraries Department. The list should have been approved by now, but there has been a delay. If the list is approved at the earliest, the publishers will be benefited. The next meeting will be convened only to select the books for the year 2022.

— Dr. Karigowda Beechanahalli, Chairman, Selection Committee, Department of Public Libraries

Neither the Government nor the officers concerned are taking into cognisance the grievances of the publishers. The situation is such that we have to narrate our ordeal before the mirror or before the wall. The process of selecting the books is being postponed for the last four years, citing one or the other reasons. At least, the Government should show concern to hear the plea of publishers.

— D.N. Lokappa, Publisher, Samvahana Prakashana

The publishers serving for the cause of Kannada are akin to orphans with none to hear them. Though the preliminary meetings related to State Budget for 2025-26 are ongoing, neither the Department of Public Libraries nor the representatives of State Government are lending ears to the woes of the publishers. Though the City Corporations owe Library Cess to the Department of Public Libraries, nobody is raising their voice for the transfer of accumulated cess to the very department.

— Ningaraju Chittannavar, Publisher, Chintana Chittara