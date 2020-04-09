Department of Public Libraries comes up with Digital Library

April 9, 2020

Now, public can access over 1,00,000 digital contents for free

Mysore/Mysuru: In an attempt to keep the learning among the students active, especially those studying in Class 1 to 12, during this lockdown period, the Department of Public Libraries, Government of Karnataka, in association with K-Nomics Techno Solutions Private Limited, Bengaluru, has come up with digital library for students as well as for the use of general public.

The Digital Library can be accessed for free by logging on to www.karnatakadigitalpubliclibrary.org and registering themselves by providing mobile number or e-mail ID.

Over 1,00,000 digital contents, covering class-wise academic videos, text books, eBooks, competitive exam preparation for studies and employment, literature and novels, are available in multiple languages including Kannada and English. As of now, Mysuru Library section features 35,500 e-books, 4,800 videos, 59,980 journals, 1,112 e-contests at kids zone and more.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, B. Manjunath, Deputy Director, Department of Public Libraries, Mysuru, said that the Digital Library set up with the help of K-Nomics will be catering to people who register at www.karnatakadigitalpubliclibrary.org. One will get confirmation of registration in a time span of half an hour after registration. Those who register, can also download Digital Library App — “e-Sarvajanika Granthalaya” — on their mobile phones to access e-contents which are available in Kannada, English, Hindi and Marathi as well. However, one cannot download any content.”

Urging the public to make use of the facility, Manjunath said that the Digital Library is a boon to students and those taking up competitive exams.

Answering a query if the Digital Library is accessible for free only during the lockdown period, he said that as of now it is accessible during lockdown and we are yet to decide on future action. “In future, we have plans to keep two Computers each at 11 libraries in Mysuru district including eight Taluk Libraries. Inbuilt Digital Library will be developed in those computers and public can access it for free when they visit those libraries. In Mysuru, City Central Library on Sayyaji Rao Road and Central Libraries at Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram will be getting this facility,” he added.

‘Downloading and duplicating is not possible’

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Satish Kumar S. Hosamani, Director, Department of Public Libraries, Bengaluru, said: “Under the head ‘LockFree e-Books during COVID-19 Lockdown,’ Digital Library facility is given for free during the lockdown period. As the Digital Library website is developed using Digital Rights Management Software (DRMS), it is not possible to download or duplicate any content.”

He further said that after lockdown is lifted, at first phase, 30 District Libraries, 26 City Central Libraries and 216 Taluk Central Libraries will get digital touch. “All these libraries will get two desktops and four tabs each. With this, Digital services will be made available at the library as well,” he added.