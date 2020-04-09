Don’t need standing ovation: PM Modi appeals to India

April 9, 2020

‘Honour me by feeding poor during COVID-19 crisis’

New Delhi: As uncertainty over the Coronavirus situation and the potential extension of the lockdown continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came on Twitter to dispel news around a certain appeal going viral.

Taking a cue from the clapping and lights out campaigns, social media users have reportedly been organising an initiative to give PM Modi a five-minute standing ovation. The Prime Minister has now appealed people to not indulge in the campaign.

An anonymous poster widely shared on social media urges citizens to stand at their balconies and “give a standing ovation and salute our Prime Minister” at 5 pm on Sunday (Apr. 12). “This man has done so much for us and our nation,” it says. “Mr. Narendra Damodardasji Modi for 5 minutes,” the poster says, asking people to share the message with as many as possible.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi wrote, “It has been brought to my attention that some people are campaigning to honour Modi by standing for five minutes. At first glance, it seems like mischief to drag Modi into controversy,” he said. However, the PM said that even if it is meant as an earnest campaign, people should instead help the poor out.

“Maybe it is meant to be out of goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the Coronavirus crisis continues. There can be no greater honour for me than this,” PM Modi said.

State-run broadcaster Prasar Bharati posted a Fact Check on the poster calling it questionable and suspect. “The origin of this poster which is doing rounds in some social media circuits is questionable and suspect. People are requested to not pay any attention to it. PM Modi has said prima facie this seems to be an attempt to drag his name into controversy,” said the tweet.

