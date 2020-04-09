De-congesting Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry

April 9, 2020

120 homeless persons moved to two other shelters in city

Mysore/Mysuru: With Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city, which is sheltering destitutes and homeless persons in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, getting overcrowded, the District Administration on Tuesday shifted 120 of them to two other new shelter camps in city as a safety measure.

More than 235 destitutes and the homeless, who were found at Bus Stands, Railway Station, parks and other public junctions, were sheltered at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry.

Picture shows some of them being shifted to other shelters.

With lockdown protocol in place, the Police had a hard time in maintaining social distancing among the inmates of the Choultry, who were fed by donors. As the Choultry became overcrowded with the Police bringing in 80 more homeless people from different parts of the city, maintaining the lockdown guidelines became a serious problem, following which the MCC shifted 120 of the inmates to two other make-shift centres.

While 70 of them are now sheltered at Nityotsava Bhavan near Hebbal Circle, the remaining 50 are sheltered at Neramballi Savitramma Subbarao Kalyana Mantapa in Lakshmipuram. The two venues were identified by MCC Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde and the MCC has been feeding the inmates, with the Police maintaining a strict vigil at both the venues, not allowing any inmate to come out.

