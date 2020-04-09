Positive cases reach 5 in Mandya
COVID-19, News

Positive cases reach 5 in Mandya

April 9, 2020

Mandya: Even as Malavalli taluk in Mandya district has been declared as a Containment Zone, another person, who is suspected to have had contact with those who had returned from the religious congregation in Delhi last month, tested positive on Wednesday. 

Today, P185, a 32-year-old male (Co-passenger, Pharma company worker) from Mandya has tested positive  thus bringing the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district to five.

On Tuesday, three persons from Malavalli  had tested positive and now all the four are being treated at the COVID-19 ward of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital.

Meanwhile, 51 COVID-19 suspects of the district are under observation at the quarantine facility of the Hospital and blood samples of 43 of them were sent to the lab for testing. According to lab reports, 27 have tested negative, while the reports of the remaining 16 are awaited, according to Mandya DC Dr. M.V. Venkatesh who also said that 93 persons in the district were still under home quarantine.

Minister R. Ashoka visits Malavalli

A day after Malavalli was declared as Containment Zone, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, who is also the Mandya District-in-charge Minister, visited the town on Wednesday and took stock of the situation. 

The Minister, who walked through prominent streets of the town, reviewed the enforcement of lockdown regulations and other measures in place including social distancing. DC Dr.M.V. Venkatesh,SP Parashuram, ZP CEO Yalakkigowda, Assistant Commissioner Suraj, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Veerabhadrappa and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching